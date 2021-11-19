ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. ePlus has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Shares of ePlus are going to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

