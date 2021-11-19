Equinix (EQIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX):

11/18/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $885.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $920.00 to $880.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $879.00 to $939.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $915.00 to $950.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $731.00 to $732.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $880.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $875.00 to $900.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $731.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $942.00.

9/30/2021 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $792.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $805.86 and its 200 day moving average is $800.96.

Get Equinix Inc (REIT) alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $16,091,313 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 245.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.