Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $686.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,840 shares of company stock worth $1,436,885. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

