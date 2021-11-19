Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TT Electronics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TT Electronics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

