Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERMAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eramet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

ERMAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254. Eramet has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

