ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESE stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

