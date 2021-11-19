ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.