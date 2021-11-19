ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

ESE stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

