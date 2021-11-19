ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

