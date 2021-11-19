ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

