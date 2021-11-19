Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust accounts for 3.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.17% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,607. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

