Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

