Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,142 shares of company stock worth $10,056,311 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

