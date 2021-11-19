Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.72.

FTI opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 157,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

