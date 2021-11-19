Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Michael B. Gustafson Sells 14,286 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 423.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.