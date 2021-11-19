EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after buying an additional 1,843,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 54,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,655. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

