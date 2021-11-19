EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,835. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

