EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $663,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 74.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cloudflare by 189.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,520 shares of company stock worth $101,865,699. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,313. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

