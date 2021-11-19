EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

