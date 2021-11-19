Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

EIFZF opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

