Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

