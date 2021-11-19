Exelon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.54 on Thursday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

