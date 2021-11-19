Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $209.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $204.21 and last traded at $202.40, with a volume of 7339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.27.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

