Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

