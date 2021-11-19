F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330,000.00 and the highest is $17.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

FSTX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 166,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

