F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

FSTX stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

