FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.80.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.20. 196,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,881. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $467.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

