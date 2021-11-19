Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $609.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$609.00 and last traded at C$584.51, with a volume of 62826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$543.44.

FFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$719.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$523.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$544.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

