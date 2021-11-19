Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fanhua stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fanhua by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

