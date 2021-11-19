Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of FANH stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

