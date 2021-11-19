FaraLand One Day Volume Tops $3.64 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. FaraLand has a total market cap of $64.93 million and $3.64 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.18 or 0.07334352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.81 or 0.99928061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,957,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,548,380 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

