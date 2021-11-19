Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 28,986,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,311. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
About Farfetch
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
