Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 17,505 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSLY opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fastly by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.