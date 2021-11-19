Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

FEEXF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

