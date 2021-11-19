FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.76

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 4186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPFI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

