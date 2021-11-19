Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.65

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
