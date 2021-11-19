Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.65

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,641,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

