FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $2.97. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1,030 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

