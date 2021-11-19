Financial Survey: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -93.66% -12.30% -8.64% GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09%

HEXO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and GLG Life Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 2 2 3 0 2.14 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 354.13%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HEXO and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 4.13 -$90.13 million ($0.70) -1.84 GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.38 $12.34 million ($0.45) -0.25

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HEXO beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

