Financial Survey: Greystone Logistics (GLGI) and Its Rivals

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greystone Logistics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.75 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.73 billion $336.72 million 25.37

Greystone Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -8.45% 0.50% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greystone Logistics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 275 1033 1570 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Greystone Logistics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greystone Logistics peers beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

