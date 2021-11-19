Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 752,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 802,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

