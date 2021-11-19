First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.73. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. 3,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,517. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

