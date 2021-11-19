First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 107,225.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.96 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

