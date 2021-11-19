First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,777. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.