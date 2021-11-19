First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,443 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

