First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.50 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $53.46 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.