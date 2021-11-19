First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.75 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

