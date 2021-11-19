First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

WFC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

