First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

