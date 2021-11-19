First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $634.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

