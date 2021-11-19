First Hawaiian Bank Sells 324 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

